Solemn act of remembrance marks World Holocaust Day

A ceremony commemorating World Holocaust Day was held by the Holocaust memorial in Commonwealth Park yesterday, marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

It coincided with a major event in Auschwitz, Poland, where world leaders joined ageing Holocaust survivors to remember the horrors of the past amid concerns over a global resurgence of anti-Semitism.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in the camp's gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease.

Polish president Andrzej Duda told the dignitaries at the Auschwitz commemoration: "We have with us the last living survivors, the last among those who saw the Holocaust with their own eyes.”

"The magnitude of the crime perpetrated in this place is terrifying but we must not look away from it and we must never forget it."

The event in Gibraltar brought together representatives from across the community in a solemn act of remembrance.

Among the dignitaries present were Gibraltar Government Ministers John Cortes and Samantha Sacramento, GSD Leader Keith Azopardi and fellow MP Damon Bossino, Together Gibraltar Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, deputy Governor Nick Pyle and the Mayor of Gibraltar, John Gonçalves.

