Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Solemn ceremony at Cross of Sacrifice marks 80 years since VE Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th May 2025

British Forces Gibraltar marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) with a parade at the Cross of Sacrifice on Thursday morning, May 8. The event, attended by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Commander of British Forces Commodore Tom Guy, the new Honorary Coronel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, General...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Tue 6th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Margarita Peralta, a ‘hidden secret’ of Gib’s art world, opens first solo exhibition

Thu 8th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Locally-based director wins music video award in LA festival

8th May 2025

Features
A chance to remember the sacrifices of the WW2 generation

8th May 2025

Local News
On 80th anniversary of VE Day, RG’s new Honorary Colonel says recruitment vital amid global instability

7th May 2025

Local News
Developers submit full application for aquarium and education hub

7th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025