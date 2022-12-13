Solitary goal gives points to Mons Calpe against Manchester 62
A solitary injury time goal before half time was to give Mons Calpe the points that denied Manchester 62 the chance to climb above the former in the league table. With just two matches left in the first round of the Gibraltar football league the three points gained by Mons Calpe keeps their hopes alive...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here