#SophieSays A burning issue
Last week, headlines around the globe reported in unison as we experienced the world’s hottest day on record, reaching an average global temperature of 17.23°C, beating the previous record of 16.92°C set in August 2016. As a result, an alarming number of river fish deaths was reported, as well as a disruption of the delicate...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here