Sovereign Art Foundation celebrates young talent at Gibraltar Students Prize 2024

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) Gibraltar recently hosted its Students Prize 2024 Awards Ceremony in the Xapo Bank courtyard.

The event celebrated the creativity of Gibraltar’s secondary school art students, aged 11-18, and shone a spotlight on the importance of arts education in nurturing the next generation of talent.

The competition received a staggering 104 entries this year which included a diverse array of pieces.

This year’s Judge’s Prize was awarded to Zoe Payas for her oil pastel piece ‘Sanctuaries of Light’.

The Bayside Comprehensive School student received £800, with an additional £2,000 going to her school art department.

Although unable to attend, Ms Payas’ teacher Karl Ullger proudly accepted the award on her behalf.

“This recognition inspires me to continue pursuing my passion for art,” Ms Payas said.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been part of a competition with such talented students.”

The Public Vote Prize was awarded to Prior Park School student Eve Abudarham for her striking photograph ‘Staring into the Eye’.

She won £400, and £1,000 was given to her school’s art department.

“I feel overwhelmed at winning,” she said.

“My sister’s bright green eyes inspired this piece, and my teacher encouraged me every step of the way. I’m thrilled to participate in more competitions.”

The Simmons Gainsford Prize, voted for by Simmons Gainsford staff, was awarded to Bayside Comprehensive School student Max Masey for his bold digital creation ‘La Sombra Del Deseo’.

His work was inspired by Rosalía’s album El Mal Querer.

“My piece was inspired by the album’s abstract, renaissance themes,” he said.

“My teacher encouraged me to enter this piece, and it paid off.”

“I feel really happy—I didn’t think I would win anything.”

Mr Masey received £250 for himself and £250 for his school.

The Fortress House Prize was awarded to Aimee Linares for her captivating painting ‘La Calle Comedia’.

“My piece was inspired by my granny,” Ms Linares said.

“My family used to live on Calle Comedia, and I thought it would be a really cool area to paint.”

“I actually painted this two years ago, but I decided to put it out in the world now that I have a little more confidence.”

“I’m so happy about winning, and I thank the judges so much! I’ll definitely be entering again in the future.”

Ms Linares received £200, with another £200 given to her school’s art department.

Her piece was described by judge Henry Little, Director of Fortress House, as “technically accomplished, with a dramatic and sophisticated handling of perspective.”

“The scene’s eerie quality draws the viewer in, leaving them intrigued by what might be happening.”

In addition to the main prizes, the following young artists were recognised for their exceptional work and received £20 art supplies vouchers from ArtBox.

The Highly Commended Artists were Sienna Sene, Ana María Tricker, Georgia Truman-Davies, Sarah Cavilla Latin, and Keane Mark Reyes.

The Sovereign Art Foundation congratulated all the finalists and winners “who made this year’s competition a true celebration of creativity.”

The SAF Students Prize, launched in Gibraltar in 2021, continues to encourage and recognise young artists, with winning artworks entered into the SAF Global Students Prize to represent Gibraltar on an international stage.

Proceeds from the Prize support local not-for-profit initiatives that bring the therapeutic benefits of art to young people.

For more information about the Sovereign Art Foundation, visit www.SovereignArtFoundation.com.