Sovereign Art Foundation comes to Gibraltar
Howard Bilton, Chairman and founder of The Sovereign Group, has been supporting the arts for decades and now he has brought The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) Foundation to Gibraltar. SAF has raised over $10 million since its inception, supporting arts programmes for vulnerable children in Hong Kong, Cambodia, Nepal, Mongolia and Vietnam, and globally SAF...
