Spain ends reciprocal healthcare agreement with Gibraltar, creating unease for cross-border travellers and workers alike
By Brian Reyes, Maria Jesus Corrales and Eyleen Gomez The Spanish Government will end reciprocal healthcare arrangements with Gibraltar as from midnight on Thursday, in a step that created uncertainty for Gibraltar residents and cross-border workers alike, and prompted calls from unions for urgent clarification. As people here were advised to take out travel insurance,...
