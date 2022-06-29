Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jun, 2022

Brexit

Spain ends reciprocal healthcare agreement with Gibraltar, creating unease for cross-border travellers and workers alike

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th June 2022

By Brian Reyes, Maria Jesus Corrales and Eyleen Gomez The Spanish Government will end reciprocal healthcare arrangements with Gibraltar as from midnight on Thursday, in a step that created uncertainty for Gibraltar residents and cross-border workers alike, and prompted calls from unions for urgent clarification. As people here were advised to take out travel insurance,...

