Spain extends Brexit transitional measure and looks beyond Dec 31 as treaty talks resume
The Spanish Government has extended a Brexit transitional measure that allows cross-border workers who made social security payments in Gibraltar to access unemployment benefits in Spain, in a move that also appears to signal scope for treaty negotiations to continue next year. The decision by the Spanish Government was announced after a meeting of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here