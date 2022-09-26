Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

Spain has ‘clear vision’ of what shared prosperity should be, Albares says

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2022

Spain has “a clear vision” of what shared prosperity between Gibraltar and the Campo should mean in practice, the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday, without offering any further insight into treaty talks where content has yet to be agreed. Speaking during a breakfast briefing organised by the Europa Press...

