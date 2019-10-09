Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too
Spain on Tuesday again set out its view that Brexit offered an opportunity to create "an area of prosperity" including Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, during a speech to the UN Fourth Committee in New York that also underscored its longstanding sovereignty aspirations over the Rock. Agustín Santos, Spain’s permanent representative to the UN,...
