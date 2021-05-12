Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
12th May 2021

The European Union’s focus on ratifying its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK has “to some extent” delayed progress on preparing the bloc’s negotiating mandate for a treaty on Gibraltar, Spain’s Foreign Minister said this week, adding she hoped it would be “finalised shortly” so that talks can commence. The European Commission confirmed earlier this...

