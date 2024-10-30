Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

UK/Spain News

Spain in mourning as floods kill at least 72 people

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2024

At least 72 people died and many more were missing after flash floods devastated parts of south-eastern Spain after torrential rainfall this week.

The rainstorms caused flooding across much of eastern and southern Spain amid fears that the death toll will rise as emergency services, helped by over 1,000 soldiers, used helicopters and small boats to locate and rescue survivors.

Some areas reported more than a year's worth of rain in just eight hours, with swollen rivers flooding towns and sweeping away vehicles in scenes described as “Dantesque” by the mayor of one village in Valencia.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told national broadcaster RTVE on Wednesday.

He said six residents of his town had perished and several more were unaccounted for.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres.”

King Felipe VI spoke of his "devastation and concern" over the flash flooding, and of the "enormous destruction" to infrastructure.

"Along with the Queen, we would like to convey our condolences to all the families affected who have lost loved ones and who in some cases still do not know what has happened to some of their relatives," he told Spanish media.
Spain’s government declared three days of mourning for the victims.

“For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a televised address.

“Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”

Harrowing footage of the floods left Spain in shock and mourning for the lives lost.

La Linea's Mayor, Juan Franco, alongside councillors and employees of the city council held a minute's silence yesterday to pay their respects to victims of the storm.

Other municipalities in the Campo also showed solidarity with the victims, while taking steps to minimise any impact from the storm after Spanish forecasters raised the alert level to orange on Wednesday and warned of heavy rainfall through to Thursday morning.

In Algeciras, parks, cemeteries and municipal sports facilities were closed in view of the adverse weather forecasts.

In Gibraltar, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote to Mr Sanchez, the Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares, the President of the Generalitat of Valencia Carlos Mazón and the Mayor of Valencia, Maria José Catalá, to convey the thoughts and prayers of the People of Gibraltar on the news of the devastation caused by the flash floods.

“The Gibraltarians stand in solidarity with all affected areas whilst the Spanish Government carries out its efforts for the rescue and recovery,” the Chief Minister said.

“Gibraltar will continue to follow the news closely with deep concern for those who are injured or missing.”

“The sincerest condolences of the Government and People of Gibraltar go out to those who have lost loved ones.”

“Our wishes are that those who have been injured by this disaster may soon recover.”

