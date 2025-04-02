TNP raises concerns over proposed Eastside marina

The Nautilus Project has expressed concern over its exclusion from a site meeting held on April 1 at Catalan Bay regarding the proposed marina.

The charity has raised several environmental issues related to the development and highlighted the potential importation of hydrocarbons into the waters around Catalan Bay, which it says could lead to a decline in water quality and contamination of the beach with oil and fuel spills.

It also warned that the marina's construction could create an ideal habitat for Rugulopteryx okamurae, an invasive algae species that has affected Western Beach and parts of the Spanish coastline. The charity stated that the accumulation of the algae could result in unpleasant odours in the area.

Concerns were also raised about the impact on local coastline and beach space, stating that the breakwater’s extension into the sea could interfere with cetaceans in the area. It noted that the migration of fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus) into the Atlantic could be pushed further east, making sightings less likely for beachgoers. Additionally, the presence of common dolphins (Delphinus delphis) near the shore could be reduced.

TNP also emphasised the practical implications of reduced beach space, noting that with limited coastline, beachgoers may be forced to use other locations, which already face capacity issues.

It added that as an environmental stakeholder, it should have been included in the site meeting and future discussions.

Reaffirming its opposition to the marina, it stated that it would continue efforts to protect Gibraltar’s coastline for future generations.