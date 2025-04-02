Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

A Commander in the Metropolitan Police with experience leading teams tackling serious and complex crime has been appointed as the next Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Commander Owain Ceri Richards, who served with Dyfed-Powys Police before joining the Met, will take up his four-year appointment on July 1, succeeding Commissioner Richard Ullger.

He was appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, acting on the advice of the Gibraltar Police Authority [GPA] as per Gibraltar’s Constitution.

Mr Richards’ appointment comes at a challenging time for the RGP, whose resources are under strain as the force responds to increasingly complex demands ranging from cyber and economic crime to countering the threat of terrorism, alongside routine community policing duties.

It comes too after years of controversy around the McGrail Inquiry and its offshoots, which have dented morale in the force.

The RGP has also lost a number of highly-experienced senior officers in recent years through retirement and faces recruitment challenges at a time when policing is under a spotlight and many young Gibraltarians opt instead for less challenging roles in public service.

The outcome of the treaty negotiations, especially if there is a deal, will also place new demands on the RGP.

In seeking a successor for Mr Ullger the GPA widened its search beyond Gibraltar, an approach that had the support of both the Governor and the Gibraltar Government.

The aim was to attract strong candidates with a broad range of experience and knowledge from which to choose from.

The shortlist of four included one local candidate but, ultimately, it was Mr Richards who took the post.

“I am delighted on behalf of Gibraltar Police Authority to welcome the appointment of Commander Owain Richards as the new Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police force,” said Peter Montegriffo, the chair of the Gibraltar Police Authority.

“The GPA has undertaken a fair, open and thorough recruitment process.”

“This has involved the assessment of both internal RGP and external candidates, each of whom have demonstrated extensive experience and policing expertise.”

“I would like to thank outgoing Commissioner Richard Ullger for his many years of dedicated commitment to the RGP and Gibraltar.”

“We look forward to working with Mr Richards and the other senior officers of the RGP at this challenging time for law enforcement.”

Mr Richards is the first external police officer to be appointed Commissioner of the RGP since Alan Castree, who was appointed to the post in 1997. The five Commissioners since then have all been Gibraltarians.

Mr Montegriffo told the Chronicle that while the RGP had faced well-documented challenges in recent years, the main driver was to appoint a candidate with wide experience in different aspects of modern policing.

“Given the challenges facing policing in Gibraltar, the GPA opened up the recruitment to both internal RGP and external candidates - from the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand - to attract the broadest range of talent,” he said.

“The approach was successful in that we attracted some very experienced and impressive applicants.”

“Mr Richards is committed to working with the RGP senior team to develop internal talent to put them in the best possible position to succeed him when he comes to the end of his term.”

Mr Richards brings nearly 30 years of policing experience across Dyfed-Powys Police and the Metropolitan Police Service.

He began his career within rural communities in Wales in 1996, serving in both uniform and detective roles before transferring to London in 2015.

In the Met, he led teams tackling gangs, knife crime and child exploitation, later overseeing safeguarding across four boroughs.

As Chief Superintendent from 2021, he commanded Westminster borough, one of the UK’s largest local policing units in a political environment, driving cultural change, crime performance and enhanced partnerships.

Taking on the role of Commander in 2023, he joined the Met’s Executive Leadership Team, overseeing 10 London boroughs within frontline policing and leading the community policing response to tensions arising from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He also spearheaded the Met’s response to organised smartphone crime.

Mr Richards, who holds a Master’s degree in Applied Criminology and Police Management from the University of Cambridge, says he is passionate about community-focused policing and committed to strengthening public trust and crime prevention in Gibraltar.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police and look forward to leading the force in serving and protecting the people of Gibraltar,” Mr Richards said.

“Policing is built on trust, partnership, and professionalism, and I am committed to strengthening community relationships, tackling crime, and ensuring the highest standards of service.”

“My focus will be on keeping Gibraltar safe for all who live, work and visit here, and I look forward to working with officers, staff, and partners to achieve that goal.”

The Governor said Mr Richards brought a wealth of experience across many areas of policing.

“I'd like to offer my warmest congratulations to Commander Owain Richards for being selected for the role of Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, in succession to Commissioner Richard Ullger who moves on to a well-deserved retirement after 37 years of service,” the Governor said.

“Owain brings a wealth of experience from Dyfed-Powys Police and the Metropolitan Police, spanning the challenges of community policing, serious and complex crime, and safeguarding vulnerable people.”

“He will bring a fresh approach to policing Gibraltar, leveraging the latest techniques and concurrently, he will draw on the depth of experience of the RGP.”

The appointment was also welcomed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who congratulated Mr Richards on his appointment.

“I was delighted at the very high standard of applications this role attracted,” Mr Picardo said.

“Our intention has been to get the best possible resource for the RGP at this time when policing is facing a number of new and complex challenges.”

“The Government looks forward to working with Mr Richards in dealing with them and keeping Gibraltar safe.”