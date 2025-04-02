35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Some 19 couples renewed their marriage vows last Friday at the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned, celebrating 50, 40 and 25 years of married life.

Seven of them tied the knot 50 years ago, six of them 40 years ago and seven of them 25 years ago. Mgr Charles Azzopardi was standing in for the Bishop who was away in Malta due to a family bereavement. The renewal of vows ceremony was established 35 years ago and has seen couples celebrating 25, 40, 50, 60, 65 and 67 years of wedlock during its history.

In a short homily, Father Charlie said: “Marriage is a life-long journey and many don’t make it to their destination nowadays as they split up.”

“It is a sacrament and that means that God is present in the union which should be for life.”

The ceremony saw the couples joined by family members where they received a special blessing after renewing their vows.

They each received a certificate and a small memento to mark the occasion.

The chosen readings were about love and the bidding prayers were offered for the couples, the ceremony was accompanied by popular worship music throughout and a token offering on behalf of all couples was presented to our Lady of Europe at its conclusion.

The Chronicle spoke to some of the couples just before the ceremony began.

Celebrating their 50th were William and Laura Carboni Jardim who recalled that they had to spend eight years away from the Rock when he was posted to Bermuda by his employer.

“I remember we used to lie on the beach there and wonder in which direction would the Rock be on the horizon. We used to miss home a lot but they were good years” says Laura.

“That was the most memorable time of our lives, we embraced it and even did some pastoral work for the bishop there who asked us to visit prison lifers. It was scary but rewarding too.” says William who then added “we now have a twenty-month-old grandchild and, of course, none of this would have been possible without Laura.”

Also celebrating their 50th were Michael and Brenda Alman.

“We have four grandchildren and time has flown by” Michael said.

“The eldest is 25 already and my daughter Heidi is also celebrating her 25th anniversary today and she’s here too” added a proud Brenda.

Another golden couple were Albert and Elizabeth Langston.

“We have two grandchildren ,13 and 8, and still look after them and we love it” says Elizabeth.

Margaret and Chris Wahnon were celebrating 40 years and Margaret recalls “the birth of our children, family reunions and Christmas parties are our best memories.”

“The downside is remembering those who are no longer with us but life has to go on,” Chris added. They have two grandchildren.

Douglas and Joanna Ressa are also a golden couple this year.

“Time has really flown by and we already have six grandchildren and a great-grandson” Douglas said.

Joanna reminded me that my sister Mari, her best friend, had already beaten her to the 50th.

Alexandra and Salvador Rios also celebrate their 50th and they have five grandchildren.

“The youngest is three-and-a-half and she is here today” Alexandra said as she smiled at the little one on the bench cuddling up to her.

“The eldest will be eighteen in July” said Salvador. I congratulated them on their big day.

Michael and Yvonne Mauro were celebrating their 40th and have three children and three grandchildren of 11,8, and 2.

The couple were sitting beside Joseph and Lourdes. Joseph is Michael’s brother and Lourdes remembers that they struggled at first but they raised three children and are very proud of them.

Lenise Mifsud and Jamis were celebrating their 25th and they have two children. They both come from a worship music background, which is where I first met them. They have two children, aged 25 and 22, and will hopefully welcome grandchildren in the future. They are a really loving couple and it shows in their smiles.

There was a warm buzz in the aisles of the Cathedral after the final hymn as couples mingled and congratulated each other.

It’s always a pleasure reporting on the renewal of vows ceremony which is always organised by Christian Family Life, a pastoral group which has strong links with Mgr Charles Azzopardi, the long-serving priest for the group.