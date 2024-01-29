Spain ‘in the process’ of removing Gibraltar from its tax haven blacklist
Spain understands its international legal obligation to remove Gibraltar from its blacklist of tax havens and is “in the process of delivering it”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament last week. The Chief Minister was responding to questions from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who had pressed him for an update on a...
