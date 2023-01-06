Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Spain ‘not ready for no deal’ in treaty negotiation

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
6th January 2023

A prominent academic in the Campo de Gibraltar said yesterday that “Spain is not ready for a no deal scenario”. In a column in Europa Sur newspaper, Dr Jesus Verdu, a lecturer at the University of Cadiz and vice-rector of its Campo de Gibraltar campus, took issue with recent statements by Spain’s Minister for Foreign...

