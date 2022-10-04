Spain optimistic of UK/EU treaty on Gib despite its ‘diabolical’ complexity
A Spanish diplomat has spoken of the “diabolical” complexity of the negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc, while underscoring Spain’s optimism that a deal is possible. Juan José Sanz, Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ representative in the Campo de Gibraltar, was speaking last week at a seminar on Brexit...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here