Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Spain tightens pandemic controls on cross-border movement

Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
29th January 2021

Spain said on Friday that Gibraltar residents will only be allowed across the border during the current public health pandemic if they demonstrate essential reasons for travel, and on the proviso Campo residents receive reciprocal treatment from Gibraltar’s immigration authorities.

Gibraltar has so far largely escaped the tight pandemic controls applied at all of Spain’s other borders, particularly in respect of travellers from the UK amid concern about the virulent Kent strain.

Residents of the Rock were allowed to cross into Spain, as were people who were legally resident there, subject to Spain’s domestic Covid restrictions including bans on travel between municipalities.

But those temporary border controls, first announced on December 22, have now been tightened.

A new regulation published by Madrid on Friday states that anyone crossing as from midnight on February 1 must show documentation to demonstrate they have essential reasons for entering Spain from Gibraltar, for example work or medical appointments.

Additionally, the regulation states residents of Gibraltar of any nationality will be allowed to cross the border “…so long as there exists reciprocity in respect of the entry into Gibraltar of residents in the Campo de Gibraltar.”

In an explanatory note to the regulation, the Spanish Government said it had detected “an absence of reciprocity” in terms of who was allowed to cross into Gibraltar, although it added no further detail.

“It’s necessary that residents on either side of the fence receive equitable treatment,” the order noted.

Speaking at a press conference in No.6 Convent Place on Friday, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar residents should avoid all but essential cross-border travel and should stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, even after lockdown restrictions are eased on Monday.

He acknowledged that Spain had tightened restrictions on movement and routine business in the Campo against the backdrop of a spike in cases, and that the temporary measures at the border were part of that response.

“This is not an issue of politics, this is an issue of public health,” Mr Picardo said.

“I would urge our own people therefore not to seek to exit Gibraltar other than for the purposes that are permitted once you are in Spain and that you should familiarise yourself with the rules to ensure you do not fall foul of Spanish law once in Spain.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

Local same-sex couple in race against time for parental rights

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Police and Customs seize cocaine worth £2m, no arrests

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltarian doctor leads Covid-19 vaccine trial in Scotland

29th January 2021

Local News
Govt eases lockdown restrictions after ‘coldest, cruellest and deadliest month’

29th January 2021

Local News
After memos, Unite concerned over public sector reform 'in disguise'

29th January 2021

Local News
Public sector told to tighten controls on spending

29th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021