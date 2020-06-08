Spain to lift restrictions on movement at the border, but confusion on the ground

Residents of Gibraltar will be allowed to cross into Spain as from today, a spokesman for Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has confirmed, despite confusion on the ground as to whether the restrictions remained in place.

The spokesman was confirming an article published by El Pais, coinciding with Andalucia’s move into phase three of Spain’s strategy to exit from lockdown.

Until now, restrictions on movement within Spain have had a knock-on impact on border flow that meant only residents in Spain and cross-border workers were allowed to cross.

But with the entry of Andalucia and other regions into phase three of the lockdown exit, restrictions at the border will also be lifted, though only for people resident in Gibraltar, the spokesman told the Chronicle.

The development was shrouded in confusion, however, and as of Monday morning there was little change at the border.

At the border on Monday morning, there was little to no northbound flow and the few who were crossing into Spain were residents.

Speaking at the weekly briefing at No.6 Convent Place, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister, said the latest information he had through official channels was that there would be no immediate change.

Likewise, a spokesman for the Policia Nacional told the Chronicle that Spanish officers tasked with immigration duties at the border had not yet received any instruction to ease the controls.

“For now, everything remains the same until further instruction,” he said.

This article will be updated with any developments.