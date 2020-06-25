Spain trials virus tracing app that could link to Gib version
By By Isla Binnie and Brian Reyes Spain will try out a new smartphone app aimed at thwarting the spread of the coronavirus by injecting hundreds of false cases into the system in a test run starting on Friday on the Canary Island of Gomera. Spain is using the same technology as Gibraltar and, if...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here