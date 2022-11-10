Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain urges Commission to ‘intensify’ treaty talks

By Brian Reyes
10th November 2022

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, on Thursday urged the European Commission to “intensify” its negotiation with the UK for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar. Mr Albares was speaking after meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, who is also responsible for relations with the UK, during a visit to Brussels. He said both...

