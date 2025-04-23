Spain’s environmental prosecutor’s office ‘gathering info’ on Eastside project
By Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s environmental prosecutor’s office is gathering information on the Eastside project to determine the project’s impact on the environment. The step, first reported on Monday by Campo newspaper Europa Sur, was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spain’s state prosecutor’s office. “This phase is strictly for gathering information,” the spokesperson told the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here