Spain’s Foreign Minister starts Campo visit in La Linea this evening
Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, will arrive in La Linea this evening for the start of her first ministerial visit to the Campo de Gibraltar against the backdrop of negotiations for the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU. The minister arrives in La Linea this evening, where she is due...
