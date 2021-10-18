Spain’s Foreign Ministry intensifies coordination across government after start of Gib talks
Spain will intensify inter-ministerial coordination as part of its strategy against the backdrop of negotiations between the UK and the European Union for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. The policy was set out in a strategy document accompanying outlining the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ priorities following Spain’s budget announcement last week....
