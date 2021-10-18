Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Ministry intensifies coordination across government after start of Gib talks

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2021

Spain will intensify inter-ministerial coordination as part of its strategy against the backdrop of negotiations between the UK and the European Union for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. The policy was set out in a strategy document accompanying outlining the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ priorities following Spain’s budget announcement last week....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Three receive Governor’s Award for services to community

18th October 2021

Local News
For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

18th October 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps beat Europa in final fifteen minutes (update with match images)

17th October 2021

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies puts five past Europa Point

17th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021