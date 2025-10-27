Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain’s Policia Nacional investigate shooting and suspected drug-related assault in La Línea

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2025

Spain’s Police Nacional has launched an investigation into the assault and shooting of a 26-year-old man in the early hours of Monday morning in the El Zabal area of La Línea de la Concepción.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to La Línea University Hospital, according to Spanish press reports. His injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police sources cited by Europa Sur, the incident occurred when a group of at least five men forced entry into the victim’s home.

During the assault, the intruders allegedly tied up the man’s relatives and demanded a suspected shipment of drugs or money. One of the assailants then shot the victim.

Investigators are working to determine whether the case is related to a settling of scores or a so-called vuelco, a theft of drugs between groups involved in drug trafficking.

Police are treating the case as potentially linked to drug-related activity, the reports said.

Despite being injured, the victim made his way to the hospital independently.

He initially identified himself using false documentation, but police later confirmed his true identity and found he was the subject of several outstanding prison orders.

Before police could take him into custody, the man reportedly left the hospital without being discharged, Europa Sur reported.

A search operation has been launched to locate him.

Sources close to the investigation also indicated that La Línea’s local police had previously filed a report regarding the possible possession of weapons at the victim’s residence.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he may have access to illegal firearms.

The Policia Nacional investigation continues.

Most Read

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Features

For Charles Wilson, coming to Gibraltar was a childhood revisited

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
La Línea house prices rise by 5.39% in third quarter of 2025 

17th October 2025

UK/Spain News
UK and Spain address UN Fourth Committee, setting out traditional positions and welcoming treaty

16th October 2025

UK/Spain News
Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

24th September 2025

UK/Spain News
Yvette Cooper appointed UK Foreign Secretary in major reshuffle

5th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025