Spain’s Policia Nacional investigate shooting and suspected drug-related assault in La Línea

Spain’s Police Nacional has launched an investigation into the assault and shooting of a 26-year-old man in the early hours of Monday morning in the El Zabal area of La Línea de la Concepción.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to La Línea University Hospital, according to Spanish press reports. His injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police sources cited by Europa Sur, the incident occurred when a group of at least five men forced entry into the victim’s home.

During the assault, the intruders allegedly tied up the man’s relatives and demanded a suspected shipment of drugs or money. One of the assailants then shot the victim.

Investigators are working to determine whether the case is related to a settling of scores or a so-called vuelco, a theft of drugs between groups involved in drug trafficking.

Police are treating the case as potentially linked to drug-related activity, the reports said.

Despite being injured, the victim made his way to the hospital independently.

He initially identified himself using false documentation, but police later confirmed his true identity and found he was the subject of several outstanding prison orders.

Before police could take him into custody, the man reportedly left the hospital without being discharged, Europa Sur reported.

A search operation has been launched to locate him.

Sources close to the investigation also indicated that La Línea’s local police had previously filed a report regarding the possible possession of weapons at the victim’s residence.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he may have access to illegal firearms.

The Policia Nacional investigation continues.