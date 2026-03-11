Spain’s Tax Agency announces seminar on treaty

Spain’s Tax Agency has announced a web seminar on the application of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

In a notice published on Wednesday, it said the seminar will take place on March 19 and is intended to explain the application of the agreement from April 10.

Those wishing to attend are required to register in advance through an online link provided in the notice.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar.

The seminar will begin at 9.30am and is expected to last up to three hours, with a 15-minute break halfway through.

The Tax Agency said a mailbox has also been set up for questions raised before, during and after the seminar.