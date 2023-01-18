Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries
A Spanish man who was seriously injured last week when he was hit by the tailgate of a lorry has died in a hospital in Spain. Jaime McPherson, 58, a well-known marine surveyor from Cadiz, sustained severe head injuries when the lorry’s tailgate swung open and struck him as he walked on Winston Churchill Avenue...
