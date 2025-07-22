Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jul, 2025

Spanish officials recognised for work on Gibraltar negotiations 

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2025

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has awarded the Encomienda de Isabel la Católica to senior Spanish officials who took part in negotiations with the United Kingdom on a preliminary agreement concerning Gibraltar, as part of the European Union delegation. 

The award recognises extraordinary conduct by Spanish or foreign individuals that benefits Spain or significantly contributes to fostering friendly and cooperative relations between the Spain and the rest of the international community. 

The ceremony was held privately at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, and the Ministry did not publicise the honours, describing the event as a private act and declining to release the names of the recipients.  

According to Spanish news portal El Debate, those recognised included the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, Diego Martínez Belío; the Secretary of State for the European Union, Fernando Sampedro; the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Sergio Cuesta; the Director General for Foreign and Security Policy, Alberto Ucelay; the Secretary-General for the European Union, Carlos Moreno; and the Spanish Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the EU, Marcos Alonso. 

The preliminary agreement, which officials are still working to convert into a UK/EU treaty, aims to establish a shared prosperity zone and ensure the free movement of people and goods by removing the border fence. 

The Spanish Government has described the agreement as a foundation for future relations between Gibraltar and the European Union, addressing areas such as security, mobility and economic cooperation. 

