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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Local News

Strait of Gibraltar cited as US warns over threat to global shipping routes 

Archive image of the Strait of Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2026

The strategic importance of maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Gibraltar was highlighted on Monday as the US commenced a military operation to “guide” ships that have been stranded by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, warned that attacks on commercial shipping threaten global trade and set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts. 

“Regardless of how you feel about the conflict over their nuclear program, Iran laying sea mines indiscriminately in international waters and attempting to ‘toll’ civilian commercial shipping is illegal and unacceptable,” he wrote on X.  

“Unfortunately there will be future conflicts and whether it’s the Straits of Malacca or Gibraltar or Hormuz, the world cannot allow the precedent to stand that one side can try to punish the world’s economies in an attempt to gain leverage with the other side.” 

“The US and our Gulf partners will lead the way to defend global freedom of navigation.” 

Tehran has blocked shipping out of the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the war, and has been met with a tit-for-tat blockade of tankers coming into its ports by the US. 

The stranglehold on the shipping route, through which a fifth of global oil usually flows, has played havoc with countries’ economies across the world. 

The US said the mission, known as “Project Freedom”, would support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor.  

But a statement from the head of Iran's central command said it would attack “any foreign armed force” that tried to approach or enter the Strait, “especially, the aggressive US army”. 

Iran said the Hormuz strait “is under the control” of the Iranian armed forces and that safe passage through it must be co-ordinated with it “under all circumstances”. 

Iran has reportedly said a US destroyer attempting to pass the strait has been hit by missiles, a claim denied by the US military. 

The issue was raised during the European Political Community gathering in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Monday. 

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told reporters in Armenia: “The situation is clearly evolving.” 

“It is really important that we get the Strait of Hormuz open, because that is directly impacting on our economy in the United Kingdom.” 

“And that’s why in recent months we’ve pulled together a group of countries to have a reassurance presence, including a military presence, as soon as it’s safe to get vessels through.” 

“We’re discussing that at the European Political Community summit here this afternoon.” 

“A lot of attention on this, because it’s having such an impact back in the United Kingdom.” 

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