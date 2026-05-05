Record seven Griffon Vultures rescued in Gibraltar in one day

A record number of Griffon Vultures were rescued in a single day on Monday, when by early afternoon seven birds “and counting” had been saved.

All seven are now under the care and attention of Vincent Robba and the GONHS/Department of Environment rehabilitation team.

Mr Robba told the Chronicle that Monday’s efforts beat the record of five birds in a single day set in 2007.

Mr Robba said he and the team were “checking them over for any broken bones, eye disorders or injuries, loss of weight” and other ailments.

At present, it was too early for him to predict if they would all survive as assessments were still being carried out.

But they “are under our care now.”

“This is all a joint effort starting with local birders and the general public who report the fallen raptors to the Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU), who go out to sea to rescue them,” Mr Robba said.

“And to the GONHS Raptor Unit that rehabilitate them and sent them back to the wild, sometimes with the help of the Vet Clinic in Rosia Bay.”

The recues unfolded as scores of birds crossed the Strait of Gibraltar during the northbound leg of their annual migration.

Some birds end up in trouble either through exhaustion or because they are psuhed down to the sea by aggressive gulls.

The Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) took to social media to comment on three of Monday’s rescues.

“Three powerful reminders of why the work of the Environmental Protection & Research Unit matters every single day,” it wrote.

In relation to one rescue, that of a young griffon, the Unit said it was spotted and urgently called in by a bird watcher who saw it being forced down into the sea.

“Our team responded fast, recovered the exhausted bird and brought it to safety before the situation turned critical,” it said.

Another rescue of a bird that “was even closer to tragedy” was also the result of a call from a vigilant bird watcher.

“This bird had clearly been battling the sea for much longer. Exhausted, waterlogged, and moments from drowning, it somehow found the strength to grab onto our rescue net and hold on for dear life until our team pulled it to safety,” said the Unit in its post.

A third rescue took place on Monday afternoon. This bird joined the others in the care of Mr Robba and the team.

“Behind every rescue is dedication, training, teamwork, and people who refuse to give up when wildlife is in danger,” the EPRU said.

“The Environmental Protection & Research Unit continues to be on the front line, protecting Gibraltar’s incredible wildlife, one life at a time."

“Huge thanks to the members of the public who keep their eyes open and make that lifesaving call. Together, we’re making a difference.”