Spanish police dismantle drug network using drones to smuggle drugs from Morocco 

Spanish police have dismantled a criminal organisation based in Cadiz province and Alava that allegedly used large fixed-wing drones to transport hashish and cocaine from Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar before moving the drugs onward to France, the Policia Nacional said on Tuesday.

The operation, known as Operation Horus, began in 2025 and focused on an organised network that investigators said was moving drugs from Morocco and southern Spain to the French market.

According a statement issued by the Policia Nacional, the group used unmanned aircraft to fly substantial quantities of drugs across the strait.

Once the shipments reached Spain, the drugs were allegedly hidden inside vehicles fitted with sophisticated concealed compartments before being transported to Vitoria in the Basque Country.

From there, the consignments were distributed to French criminal organisations involved in drug trafficking, the statement said.

Investigators said they seized one of the drones used by the group during the operation.

Police described it as a large device with a four-metre wingspan, four motors and the capacity to carry up to 20kg of cargo.

The aircraft were capable of crossing the distance between Spain and Morocco in a matter of minutes at speeds of more than 100km/h, according to the police statement.

The operational phase of the investigation, which was led by a court in Algeciras, ended with five simultaneous searches in Algeciras and Vitoria. Eight people were arrested.

Police said officers seized 40kg of hashish, 2kg of cocaine, two vehicles used to transport the drugs, €14,000 in cash and one of the drones allegedly used by the organisation, along with other items.

The case highlights the continued use of increasingly sophisticated methods by trafficking networks operating in the Strait area, including high-capacity drones and specially adapted vehicles to move drugs across borders and onward into Europe.

Although there is no confirmation of any direct link to this gang, unauthorised drone activity in the Strait of Gibraltar area has, on several occasions, disrupted flights to and from Gibraltar in recent months.