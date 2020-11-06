Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Spanish prosecutors open new investigation into former king Juan Carlos

By Reuters
6th November 2020

Prosecutors at Spain's Supreme Court said on Friday they had opened a new preliminary investigation into former king Juan Carlos' business dealings following a report by the national anti-money laundering agency.

The ex-monarch, who left Spain for the United Arab Emirates amid a cloud of scandal in August, was already under a separate preliminary supreme court investigation linked to a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia.

The prosecutor's office gave no further detail on Friday.

Spokespersons for the Royal House and for King Juan Carlos could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office had announced yet another line of investigation into Juan Carlos, without giving any details.

Juan Carlos came to the throne in 1975 after the death of General Francisco Franco and was widely respected for his role in helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy.

But his popularity sank in later years due to a series of scandals, prompting him to step down in 2014. (Reuters)

