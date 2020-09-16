Spanish Senate approves tax treaty
The Spanish Senate approved the tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain during a session on Wednesday in which parties on either side of the political spectrum voiced starkly opposed views. The PSOE said the treaty would help “normalise” relations between Gibraltar and Spain without ceding on Madrid’s sovereignty aspirations over the Rock. For Vox and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here