Spanish warship orders merchant ship into Algeciras for search
A Spanish warship stopped a merchant vessel outside British waters off the east side of the Rock on Thursday morning and escorted it to Algeciras, where it was searched on suspicion it may have been carrying illegal contraband. After a day's search though, the vessel was released without further incident and nothing was found on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here