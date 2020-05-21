Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spanish warship orders merchant ship into Algeciras for search

Poto courtesy of Gibdan

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2020

A Spanish warship stopped a merchant vessel outside British waters off the east side of the Rock on Thursday morning and escorted it to Algeciras, where it was searched on suspicion it may have been carrying illegal contraband. After a day's search though, the vessel was released without further incident and nothing was found on...

