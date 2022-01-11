Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Speakers announced for GibTalks 2022

Gib Talks 2019(Photo John Bugeja)

By Chronicle Staff
11th January 2022

Some 17 speakers for this year’s GibTalks event, inspired by TED Talks, have been announced.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday, February 5 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver 15-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross- section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:
Morning Session
1015 – 1030 Nyreen Llamas
1035 – 1050 Keith Madeira
1055 – 1105 Daisy Davis – Vox Pop
1110 – 1125 Tania Rahmany
1140 – 1155 Government minister Dr John Cortes
1200 – 1210 Tarik El-Yabani – Vox Pop
1215 – 1230 Dr Eva Carneiro
1235 – 1250 The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel

Afternoon Session
1400 – 1415 Lt Col (Retd) Ivor Lopez
1420 – 1435 The Mayor Christian Santos
1440 – 1450 Roe Torreon – Vox Pop
1455 – 1510 Lewis Stagnetto
1525 – 1540 Nyree Turnock Robinson
1545 – 1555 Wayne Tunbridge – Vox Pop
1600 – 1615 Dale Moreno
1620 – 1635 Anne Morello
1640 – 1655 Shania Robba
Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Monday, January 10 via www.buytickets.gi Tickets are priced £6 for the morning session, £6 for the afternoon session or £10 for the full day.

All attendees will be required to present either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative result from a lateral flow test (taken within 24 hours of attendance).

GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account @gib_talks.
For further information please contact the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Brexit offers chance of ‘new and original, imaginative’ framework for cross-border cooperation

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Local News

Two charged with fraud totalling over £30,000

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Local News

CM appeals for ‘unity and realism’ in NY message highlighting challenges and opportunities ahead

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
SPANISH FLU - 1918 HOW GIBRALTAR PREVAILED Part 1

11th January 2022

Features
Comedian Russell Kane to perform live in Gibraltar

11th January 2022

Features
HMS Victory conservation project to spend £35m on renovation

11th January 2022

Features
EY announces photographic competition winner

10th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022