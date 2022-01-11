Speakers announced for GibTalks 2022
Some 17 speakers for this year’s GibTalks event, inspired by TED Talks, have been announced.
Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday, February 5 at the John Mackintosh Hall.
GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver 15-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.
The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross- section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:
Morning Session
1015 – 1030 Nyreen Llamas
1035 – 1050 Keith Madeira
1055 – 1105 Daisy Davis – Vox Pop
1110 – 1125 Tania Rahmany
1140 – 1155 Government minister Dr John Cortes
1200 – 1210 Tarik El-Yabani – Vox Pop
1215 – 1230 Dr Eva Carneiro
1235 – 1250 The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel
Afternoon Session
1400 – 1415 Lt Col (Retd) Ivor Lopez
1420 – 1435 The Mayor Christian Santos
1440 – 1450 Roe Torreon – Vox Pop
1455 – 1510 Lewis Stagnetto
1525 – 1540 Nyree Turnock Robinson
1545 – 1555 Wayne Tunbridge – Vox Pop
1600 – 1615 Dale Moreno
1620 – 1635 Anne Morello
1640 – 1655 Shania Robba
Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Monday, January 10 via www.buytickets.gi Tickets are priced £6 for the morning session, £6 for the afternoon session or £10 for the full day.
All attendees will be required to present either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative result from a lateral flow test (taken within 24 hours of attendance).
GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account @gib_talks.
For further information please contact the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi