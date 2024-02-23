Special Educational Needs and Disability public meeting

The Department of Education has commissioned Una Geary, a NHS public health specialty registrar based in the UK, to work with Director of Public Health, Dr. Helen Carter, and Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office, to carry out a review of factors linked to increased prevalence of special educational needs among children in Gibraltar, and likely root causes.

An open hall discussion will be taking place on Monday February 26, at 6pm at the Lecture Room at John Mackintosh Hall, instead of the Charles Hunt Room as previously announced.

Representative from charities, support groups and associations are invited to attend.

Parents of persons with special educational needs and / or disabilities are also welcome to attend.