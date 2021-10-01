Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office deliver presentation to local charities

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office this week delivered a presentation to representatives from various charities and support groups.

The first part of the presentation explained the Office’s roles, responsibilities and agenda. The second part of the presentation focused on the Special Needs and Disability National Strategy.

The strategy will be based on the social model of disability in which the policies will be informed by the lived experiences of people with disabilities and special needs and that of their families. The Office has therefore invited representatives from charities and support groups to form part of a working party. The working party will be called the Special Needs and Disability Council.

Any charities or support groups who were not present but feel that they would also like to contribute are asked to email the Office on sendoffice@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office also are reminding the public that they can contact them if they need any help or support with issues relating to disability by emailing the office on sendoffice@gibraltar.gov.gi.