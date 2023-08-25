Special Olympics athlete helps out with National Day bunting

Earlier this week, flag enthusiast and Special Olympics athlete, Stephen Balban, was delighted to assist in the National Day 2023 preparations by helping to decorate Main Street with bunting.

He approached Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and asked if it would be possible to do so.

“I really enjoyed putting up the bunting in Main Street,” Stephen said.

“I have always wanted to do this as this has been my dream job and I asked Ms Sacramento if this would be possible.”

“I would like to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and Ms Sacramento for the amazing opportunity to do this.”

“It really means a lot and National Day, which is my favourite time of year because of the all the flags around Gibraltar will be extra special for me this year.”