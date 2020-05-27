Specialised Committee on Gibraltar holds first meeting, reviews progress on MOUs
An oversight committee tasked with monitoring the progress of the application of the Brexit withdrawal agreement to Gibraltar held its first meeting yesterday. During the meeting, officials from the UK, the EU - including Spanish officials - and Gibraltar assessed the progress of the implementation of the memorandums of understanding [MoUs] contained in the exit...
