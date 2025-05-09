Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th May, 2025

Local News

Specialist training on crypto asset disputes delivered to law enforcement authorities

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2025

Personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit, HM Customs’ Financial Investigations Team, the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Office of Criminal Prosecutions and Litigation have participated in specialist training on the legal and investigative challenges posed by crypto assets.

The training session, titled Crypto Asset Disputes – Recoveries and Legal Principles, was organised by the Ministry of Justice and held on Wednesday. It provided insights into the evolving legal frameworks and recovery strategies in the field of digital assets and blockchain technology.

The session was delivered by Matt Green, Director at Lawrence Stephens and Head of Blockchain, Digital Assets and Technology Disputes. Mr Green, who chairs techUK’s Digital Asset Working Group, is a specialist litigator with experience in multi-jurisdictional disputes involving crypto asset recovery.

Also presenting was Scott Pounder, founder of Prometheus Insights. Mr Pounder is an internationally recognised digital assets investigator and former law enforcement detective, known for his work in digital currencies, blockchain technology, cybercrime, and complex financial crime investigations.

Crown Counsel (Economic Crime Unit) Michael Adamberry said: “This was a valuable opportunity for law enforcement to collaborate effectively on asset recovery, and understand the challenges which lie ahead as legal frameworks (and in conjunction, criminal typologies) evolve in response to new forms of property.”

“On behalf of our law enforcement partners, we are very grateful to Matt and Scott for offering key insights from the emerging case law in an engaging and well delivered presentation.”

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, added: “This event is testament to the importance of growing our international networks and follows my attendance at the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association and House of Block event in London back in March.”

“The Ministry of Justice continues to support the development of specialist knowledge within key public sector bodies, as Gibraltar remains at the forefront of innovation and regulatory excellence in the digital asset space.”

