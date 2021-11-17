Spirit of Christmas to be broadcast

The Christmas Festival of Lights will be broadcasted live on GBC and on the Gibraltar Cultural Services Facebook page in keeping with continued Covid-19 guidelines.

“As was the case last year, the event will be a production known as ‘The Spirit of Christmas’,” a statement from the Ministry of Culture read.

“Working alongside the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GAMPA and Gibmedia, the show will feature local dancers and singers, all pre-recorded prior to airing on GBC TV and GCS Facebook.”

“Last year’s production was a great success and very well received by all sectors of the community.”

“In keeping to guidelines approved by the Director of Public Health the performers will be recorded as individuals or small groups and all recordings thereafter edited into a continuous production.”

The Government of Gibraltar and organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ on both platforms on November 26, 2021, at 7pm.

The traditional Christmas lights will be switched on as from November 26, 2021.

The illuminations will come on, automatically, every day until the January 6, 2022.

The public is reminded that there will be no live event at either Casemates or the Piazza.