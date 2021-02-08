Sports preparing to make a return
Football has started to roll out for its return with two football clubs making public via social media their intention to resuming training as from Monday. The announcements by Lions Gibraltar and St Joseph’s came on the back of Friday’s statement by the Chief Minster in Parliament in which he referred to the return of...
