Spring Visual Arts Competition 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the annual Spring Visual Arts Competition will be held from May 15-25 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of May 14, 2024 and includes painting, sculpture, photography, and video categories.

Artists may submit a maximum of five entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and not entered in previous competitions, except for those entered in the Competition for Young Artists.

A £10 per entry fee will be applicable.

The winner of the Ministry of Culture Award for the overall winner will get £3000, the winner of the painting, drawing, prints and digital painting award will get £750, the sculpture, photography and video award will win £750 each.

There will also be the ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ – The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award, where the winner gets £1000. And the ‘Best Young Artist’ – The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award, where the winner also gets £1000.

The Overall Winner, Best Gibraltar Theme and Best Young Artist winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from, www.culture.gi/forms, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square or GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road.

Entries for the video category must be submitted via email info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Monday April 15 to Wednesday April 17.

Entries for all other categories must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Thursday May 2 to Friday May 3, between 4pm and 7pm.