Spring Visual Arts Competition 2025 with prizes up to £3,000

The Gibraltar Cultural Services' annual Spring Visual Arts Competition 2025, open to Gibraltarians and residents aged 16+, will take place from May 21-31 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, featuring categories in painting, sculpture, photography, and video, with prizes up to £3,000 and entries accepted in April and May.

Artists may submit a maximum of five entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and not entered in previous competitions, except for those entered in the Competition for Young Artists. A £10 per entry fee will be applicable.

The prizes are for The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner £3000, the Painting, Drawing, Prints and Digital Painting Award £750, Sculpture Award £750, Photography Award £750 and Video Award £750.

There will also be the following awards in the Painting, Drawing, Prints and Digital Painting category, ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ – The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award of £100. ‘Best Young Artist’ – The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award of £1000 .

The Overall Winner, Best Gibraltar Theme and Best Young Artist winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from www.culture.gi/forms, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square and GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road.

Entries for the video category must be submitted via email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Tuesday April 22 to Thursday 24, 2025.

Entries for all other categories must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday May 7 to Friday 9, 2025, between 4pm and 7pm.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.