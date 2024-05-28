Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

The Tower of Homage in the Moorish Castle will be lit up orange on May 31 to mark the end of Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness month.

In doing so it will join 37 different iconic landmarks in the UK.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (PWSA) focuses on raising awareness about Prader-Willi Syndrome, a condition characterised by a constant sense of hunger and the need for regular exercise.

The lighting up of these landmarks is the brainchild of Laura Pearson, VP for global corporate affairs at Gibraltar-based firm Lottoland.

The company has a program called Giving Back Days, allowing employees to work with charities for two days a year.

Ms Pearson decided to use her Giving Back Days to support PWSA, a charity she has previously worked with as they are a charity for the Win Win lottery games Lottoland have.

Lottoland also have Win Win scratchcards and there is a specific PWS scratchcards.

“I worked with the team previously on some consumer campaigns when we've launched some of the products,” she said.

“It's a tiny little charity and they are a lovely group of people.”

“So when it came to our Giving Back Days, I just thought actually it'd be lovely for me to be able to use them to help support them.”

“I know that they had their May Awareness month coming up, so have started from there.”

On the last day of the month the charity has a Go Orange Day where they encourage people to wear orange and donate to the charity or at least raise awareness about the condition.

Ms Pearson, who is UK-based, started to think how she could expand on this. Living close to Battersea Park, an iconic landmark that has been lit up before in charity events, she thought she would ask them would they light it up orange. When they agreed she set about finding other landmarks to join in, including the Tower of Homage in the Moorish Castle on the Rock.

The 37 landmarks across the UK are Spinnaker Tower – Portsmouth, Bridport Tower Clock, Trowbridge Civic Centre, Bristol City Hall, Cardiff Castle, Swansea Guildhall, Worcester Guildhall, Old Joe – Birmingham University campus, The Mersey Gateway Bridge, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Liverpool Town Hall , Belfast Castle, Ranfurly House, Burnavon Cookstown , Bridewell Magherafelt, Hamilton Town House, Renfrew Town hall, Paisley Town Hall, Johnstone Town Hall, Bascule Bridge, Caird Hall – Dundee, Camera Obscura and World of Illusions – Edinburgh, Millennium Bridge – Newcastle, Penshaw Monument – Penshaw, Tyne and Wear, Darlington Hippodrome, Middlesborough Town Hall and City lights, The Merrion House – Leeds, York City Walls, C4DI building – Hull, Bradford City Hall, Trinity Arts Centre – Gainsborough, Green’s Windmill and Science Centre – Nottingham, Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Nottingham Council House, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Southend Civic Centre and Battersea Power Station.

In addition to the Go Orange event, the campaign includes a step challenge called "Move it May," encouraging people to collectively walk four million steps, passing virtual representations of the participating landmarks. The walk is approximately 72% complete.

Locally, Lottoland staff will be wearing orange, donating and having a cake sale where the theme is orange, with proceeds going to PWSA.

Ms Pearson is encouraging people to visit the illuminated landmarks especially the Moorish Castle, wear orange, and share photos on social media using the hashtag #GlowOrangeForPWSA.

To donate go to https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/pws/