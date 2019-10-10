Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Oct, 2019

SSAFA big brew-up at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2019

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) found time in their busy operational programme to host a charity coffee morning, raising £260 for the Soldiers’, Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association (SSAFA).

Leading Seaman (LS) Nick Hickman, one of the Squadron’s RHIB Coxswains, was responsible for organising the event, ensuring that cakes were baked, bacon was fried and tea was brewed and put on a superb spread for those serving with British Forces Gibraltar and their families.

LS Hickman said: “This is the third time I have organised a “Big Brew Up” in support of SSAFA. The event has brought people together from across The Rock and raised money for a very worthy cause in the process.”

The Commanding Officer of the Squadron, Lieutenant Commander Kyle Walkley was full of praise for LS Hickman and the team and said: “It is great to see the hard work of members of the Squadron translated into real tangible benefits for a Service charity. SSAFA is a great cause, and the money we have been able to raise will go towards helping to improve the lives of personnel serving, their families, and veterans.”

RNGS operate at a high tempo around the Rock, conducting sovereignty patrols in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters every day of the year. The Squadron is 26 strong with a mixture of Royal Navy, Royal Marines, and a combination of regular and full-time reserve members.

LS Hickman, a Seaman Specialist responsible for weapons training in the Squadron, is a full time reservist from HMS VIVID in Plymouth and one of four full time reservists within the Squadron.

SSAFA provide support not only for personnel currently serving in the Armed Forces, but also provide vital support for veterans and Armed Forces families.

