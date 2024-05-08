St Anne’s School visit New Mole House

Pupils from St Anne's School have had an insight into the world of policing following a visit to New Mole House Police Station.

“It’s so important for children to see our officers in a positive light, as people who are here to help,” said an RGP spokesman.

“Our officers want to be seen as approachable to young children, so as to build trust at an early age.”

“We hope that, when they are adults, they will understand that they can confide in us and they can look to us for help.”

“And, it also helps to build a positive relationship in the community.”

“We hope they enjoyed their visit to New Mole House,” the spokesman added.