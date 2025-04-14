Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

St Bernard’s Lower Primary champions healthy living through project-based learning

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2025

Pupils at St Bernard’s Lower Primary School have completed a Project Based Learning initiative focused on the effects of sugar on health and learning, inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

The Year 2 project was sparked by the story’s reference to Willy Wonka’s father, a dentist who believed sweets were harmful to teeth.

Using this as a starting point, pupils posed the question: Does sugar affect our learning?

As part of the project, the children examined the sugar content in common snacks and explored its impact on health and cognitive ability.

Dental Therapist Amy Mesilio visited the school to speak about dental hygiene, while Bayside Deputy Headteacher (Pastoral) and former Food and Nutrition subject leader, Analise Benitez, led a session on preparing nutritious snacks.

Pupils also created an original song set to the tune of the Oompa Loompa theme, sharing their learning through a performance attended by parents and professionals. Public Health representative Kayron Pozo commended the pupils for their enthusiasm and commitment.

The event also featured a workout session led by Natalie Hill and a live cooking demonstration by Mrs Benitez, aimed at encouraging families to adopt healthier eating habits.

The project forms part of the school’s ongoing efforts to promote wellbeing and empower pupils to make informed lifestyle choices.

