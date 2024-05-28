Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

St Bernard's Lower Primary School sustainable fun day

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2024

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School’s sustainable fun day was a resounding success according to the school.

With the day having a strong emphasis on community engagement and environmental stewardship.

“The event featured a vibrant array of stalls that not only brought our community together but also highlighted the importance of sustainability in our daily lives,” said a statement from the school.

“Attendees had a wonderful time engaging in various activities while also learning about sustainable practices.”

“One of the highlights of the day was a captivating performance by the school Choir, who sang a beautiful song that resonated with the theme of environmental conservation.”

Additionally, the school community welcomed representatives from the Nautilus Project, courtesy of Prior Park pupils, who showcased innovative solutions for sustainable living.

Wastage Products Ltd. also played a role in educating attendees about the harmful effects of using wipes, shedding light on the importance of mindful consumption and waste reduction.

“A special mention goes out to the Young Enterprise team from Westside School, who impressed everyone with their sustainable book. A testament to the creativity and dedication of our young minds towards building a greener future,” said the statement.

“Overall, the Sustainable Fun Day was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and environmentally conscious community.”

“St Bernard’s pupils and staff are committed to continuing their efforts in promoting sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP officers pass leadership and well-being course

28th May 2024

Local News
Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

28th May 2024

Local News
Justice Minister quizzed on strategy to tackle rise in youth crime

28th May 2024

Local News
Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

27th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024